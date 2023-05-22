Rocket Business Solutions Partners with Zerify to Enhance Cybersecurity Offerings

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint GAP Security announced today that Rocket Business Solutions LLC, a leading value-added reseller (VAR) based in the greater New York area will be expanding their cybersecurity offering to include Zerify’s Meet™ and Zerify Defender™ solutions.



"We are thrilled about our partnership with Rocket Business Solutions," said Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. "Rocket Business Solutions partners expertise in the cybersecurity space, combined with our innovative solutions, will provide businesses with the highest level of protection for their communication platforms. Rocket Business Solutions commitment to delivering exceptional service aligns perfectly with Zerify's mission to empower organizations with robust cybersecurity measures. Together, we are confident in our ability to help businesses mitigate the risks of data breaches and ensure secure communication channels. We look forward to a successful collaboration."

“Zerify Defender, an add-on security product, empowers users to leverage their existing applications, including Zoom, MS Teams, Google Meet, Skype, WhatsApp and Slack, while effectively locking down unauthorized access through its unique approach,” says Kay. “This innovative solution addresses a crucial gap in communication security, offering comprehensive protection by disabling a computer's camera, microphone, and keyboard during video conferencing and messaging app sessions. By doing so, Zerify prevents hackers from capturing sensitive information through keylogging, microphone interception, and video capture software.”

Gene Malfetano, CEO of Rocket Business Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We see Zerify as the missing piece to communication security. By completely locking down any computer's camera, microphone, and keyboard during video conferencing or messaging apps, Zerify keeps hackers from capturing any information via keylogging, microphone, and video capture software. It is the only product that can make any messaging platform secure."

Zerify Meet has quickly become the gold standard for secure video conferencing by providing two-factor authentication for every participant into every meeting ensuring that only authorized individuals can access virtual meetings. This additional layer of protection minimizes the risk of unauthorized entry and ensures sensitive conversations remain confidential.

Malfetano further emphasized the importance of cybersecurity, stating, "We usually ask our clients, ‘How much have you put aside for your next data breach?' This question leads to an understanding of the costs associated with hacking incidents. The answers range from 'Well, the last one cost us $500,000' to 'What are you talking about?' Zerify Solutions enables businesses to proactively safeguard their valuable data, prevent breaches, and avoid the significant financial and reputational consequences that follow."

Rocket Business Solutions remains committed to providing its clients with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that addresses the evolving challenges in today's digital landscape. The partnership with Zerify Solutions signifies an important step towards offering comprehensive protection against cyber threats, enabling organizations to operate securely and with a peace of mind.

To learn more about Rocket Business Solutions, visit: www.rocketbizsolutions.com

To learn more about Zerify, visit: www.zerify.com

About Rocket Business Solutions LLC:

Rocket Business Solutions is a leading value-added reseller (VAR) based in the greater New York area. With a focus on cybersecurity, the company provides specialized and disruptive products that secure endpoints, email, servers, and other critical infrastructure. Rocket Business Solutions is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its clients, enabling them to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security and helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

