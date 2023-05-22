Wood County, OH Deploys Flexible Multi-Factor Authentication Security with PortalGuard® Identity and Access Management Cloud Platform

/EIN News/ -- WOOD COUNTY, Ohio and WALL, N.J., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that Wood County, OH selected its PortalGuard IDaaS® platform for improved security for desktop and application access and to meet regulatory and insurance compliance. PortalGuard was chosen through the County’s competitive Request for Proposal vendor selection process.



Wood County requirements specified integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory and seven on-premise Active Directory domains maintained by the County for 900 accounts, along with a desktop multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution to secure on-premise or remote workstation access. The County's IT team required flexible MFA options to provide alternatives to smart device authentication. PortalGuard IDaaS delivers a range of multi-factor authentication options, including PortalGuard Desktop, IBB, and FIDO security keys, enabling secure data access, a frictionless login experience, and reduced authentication fatigue. The County was also attracted to BIO-key’s proven track record, superior quality and support, and solution-oriented customer service team.

"County Governments continue to select BIO-key over competitive solutions because of our broad array of MFA capabilities and our cost-effectiveness," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "With PortalGuard IDaaS, County IT teams can enable enhanced security capabilities while improving the login experience for on-premise and remote users. A core strength of PortalGuard is providing our customers flexibility in applying strong security to all elements of their environment while supporting a passwordless authentication model."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on-premises solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

