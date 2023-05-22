Submit Release
Verizon Chairman & CEO Hans Vestberg to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 23

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023 on Tuesday, May 23, at 9:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

