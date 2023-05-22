Airborne LiDAR Market Growing to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR By 2027, Demand and Opportunity Outlook | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Airborne LiDAR Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of Airborne LiDAR in the defense industry.

Airborne LiDAR Market Size – USD 405.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.Due to the increasing demand for remote scouting and geo exploration operations, the airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth.

However, it is expected that technological challenges in gathering, distributing, and managing the quality of real-time data would impede market growth over the forecast timeframe.

The positive aspects of Airborne LiDAR

Rapid Data Collection: Because airborne LiDAR can cover huge regions quickly, it dramatically saves surveying time and expenses. It enables effective data collection, particularly in remote or inaccessible areas where ground-based surveys can be difficult.

Airborne LiDAR provides very accurate and dense point clouds, allowing for exact measurements and thorough analysis. This level of precision is critical for flood modelling, infrastructure planning, and vegetation evaluation.

Non-Destructive Data Collection: Because airborne LiDAR collects data remotely, no physical interaction with the surveyed area is required. This non-destructive method is very useful in delicate or protected environments, such as national parks or archaeological sites.

Multi-Sensor Integration: To acquire extra information about the scanned region, airborne LiDAR can be combined with other sensors such as hyperspectral or thermal cameras. This combination of data sources improves overall comprehension of the terrain and allows for more complete research.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In March 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc. With the incorporation of Endeavor, FLIR became the largest supplier of unmanned aerial (UAVs) and terrain applications to meet the needs of warfighters, as well as public security.

Due to the advantages of high frequency, improved monitoring coupled with low power laser, better resolution, cost-effective data management, and improved laser integration (Neat-infra-red), the topographic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. This is quite frequently used for extended travel times.

Over the forecast period, the laser segment is expected to hold the largest market. The segmental development is stimulated by this component's benefits, like greater reliability and performance in terms of standard and 3D imaging.

During the forecast period, the corridor mapping segment is expected to dominate the market because this is the only application that provides the vegetation's true distance in almost real-time.

Due to Airborne LiDAR systems' extensive use in spacecraft and fighter jets for advanced protection and 3D imaging, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and scanning solutions is driving the growth of the North American airborne LiDAR market, and this region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

The global Airborne LiDAR market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Airborne LiDAR market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Smart Water Management market:

Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc.,, Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Firmatek, L.L.C.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Airborne LiDAR market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Here are some further details that may be provided:

Point Cloud Data: A detailed point cloud dataset recorded during the survey is typically included in a lidar report. Individual laser measurements are captured as three-dimensional (X, Y, Z) coordinates in the point cloud data. This data enables exact visualisation and analysis of the scanned region.

Digital Elevation Model (DEM): A digital elevation model built from point cloud data may be included in the lidar report. A DEM is a precise topographic model that depicts the elevation values of the surveyed area and can be used for a variety of applications such as flood modelling, urban planning, and contour mapping.

Airborne lidar can penetrate vegetation successfully, allowing for extensive research of vegetation structure and features. The lidar report may provide data on vegetation density, height, or canopy cover. This information is useful for forestry management, environmental assessments, and habitat modelling.

Extraction of Building Information: Lidar can also be used to extract information about buildings and man-made structures. The report may include information on building footprints, heights, and other structural features. This data could be useful for urban planning, infrastructure construction, or 3D modelling.

Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bathymetric

Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAVs

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cameras

Lasers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

Inertial Navigation Systems

GPS/GNSS

