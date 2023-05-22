Submit Release
Viktoria Fox is Miss Beverly Hills USA 2023

Viktoria Fox is Miss Beverly Hills USA

Fox will be competing at Miss California USA this June in Orange County

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viktoria Fox, a model and entrepreneur from California is the first biracial (Asian American) to be crowned Miss Beverly Hills USA 2023. Fox follows a legacy of other Miss Beverly Hills USA Hall of Famers who went onto prosperous careers post pageantry, such as: Olivia Jordan (Miss USA), Nadia Mejia (Miss California USA), Victoria Olona (Miss Nevada USA).

When asked by The Beverly Hills Courier what she plans to do with her title, “I want to help young women (and men) thrive during this recession”. “I want young people to take advantage of the opportunities out there before it's too late”. “It is so important to be brutally honest, and not sugar coat things” Fox continued. “Some may be more fortunate than others, but we’re all born with similar potential, and we can use that power to live out our dreams”.

Fox is now eligible to compete at Miss California USA this June in Orange County. The top state pageant is currently run by renowned pageant director Kristen Bradford of Crown Diva Productions, based in Santa Monica.

Fox will make an appearance at the 28th Annual Balboa Island Parade in Newport Beach before competing at Miss CA USA. The purpose of the BIIA 501(c)3, is “To provide a non-partisan, non-profit instrument through which the property owners of Balboa Island can work creatively together to promote the common good, to study and give public consideration to the problems and the interests of Balboa Island”.

