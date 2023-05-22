Fitness Startup Gymscanner Hits Remarkable $2 Billion Valuation, Shaking Up the Industry
By reaching a valuation of $2 billion, Gymscanner has proven its ability to drive innovation and connect fitness enthusiasts with unparalleled experiences. It's a game-changer for the fitness industry”USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each decade in an internet-driven world brings about a game-changing platform that revolutionizes the way we interact with friends, improve our physical and mental well-being, or even conduct business online. It seems this is going to be the decade of Gymscanner.com, and the way it will change the way we look at fitness.
Gymscanner.com is the first global gym marketplace that connects you with the best gyms and fitness experiences around the world. Whether you are looking for a gym membership, a gym tourist pass, or a personal trainer, Gymscanner.com has you covered. You can browse and book online from thousands of options and enjoy exclusive prices, secret deals, and offers you can’t get anywhere else. Fueled by a projected CAGR of 9.7% in the fitness industry from 2021 to 2026, Gymscanner.com is poised for significant growth.
Gymscanner.com has already established a solid market share and user base, with more than 2,000 gyms personal trainers, and fitness centers in its network and in 45+ countries around the world, and is expanding rapidly to bring you more options and opportunities to stay fit and healthy.
And the company does so much more! Download their app across all platforms, read Muscle by Gymscanner fitness magazine, check out local sporting events, and experience a full fitness shopping experience. Plus, you can rate your favorite fitness centers, share offers with your friends, and join an exciting community of gym users. The platform's success can be attributed to its user-friendly interface, comprehensive database, and diversified revenue streams.
One of the key strengths of Gymscanner.com is its ease of use and accessibility for vendors, gyms, and personal trainers from any part of the world. With a streamlined sign-up process, vendors can create their profiles and join the platform within minutes. This convenience has played a significant role in attracting a diverse range of fitness providers to Gymscanner.com, including an increasing number of gyms and personal trainers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, especially Singapore.
The platform also provides targeted marketing opportunities for brands through its in-app advertising platform. Gymscanner has forged partnerships with major fitness and wellness brands, allowing them to unveil highly targeted marketing campaigns to the platform’s engaged user base. This strategic collaboration enables brands to reach their desired audience effectively while providing users with exciting offers.
The company's lean approach to staffing and operations has allowed it to allocate more resources to product development and marketing. The micro team of Gymscanner.com further underscores the company's efficient approach to operations, while the platform's ease of sign-up for vendors from around the world adds to its appeal and potential for growth.
As for a valuation, companies in this space with singular functions of booking class passes (think Gympass, Cult.fit, Mindbody) are in the unicorn range and valued at US$ 2 billion or more. Given these companies offer a fraction of the services, Gymscanner’s conservation valuation is at par with its competitors at US$ 2 billion or more.
Will Gymscanner.com bring about a massive shift in how we book our fitness needs, or will it fizzle into the huge library of apps that dot the internet landscape? Given their vision, we believe the former to be closer to reality.
Joanna Jozwiak
Gym Scanner
