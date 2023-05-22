CAR T Cell Therapy Market Is Projected to US$ 10,280.4 Mn with Healthy CAGR of 20.9% by 2030 |Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market

Global CAR T cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,259.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9 % during the forecast period (2023-2030). ” — Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, INDIA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAR-T cell therapy, also known as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, is an innovative form of immunotherapy used in the treatment of certain types of cancer. Coherent Market Insights has released a latest report on CAR T Cell Therapy Market Analysis 2023. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the CAR T Cell Therapy market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market.

The market for CAR-T cell therapy is expected to continue expanding due to several factors. First and foremost, the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide has created a strong demand for novel and effective treatment options. CAR-T cell therapy offers a promising alternative for patients who have exhausted standard therapies or have limited treatment options available. Additionally, advancements in genetic engineering and cell manufacturing technologies have improved the scalability and cost-effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies, making them more accessible to a broader patient population.

Leading Companies:

Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, CARsgenTherapeutics Co., Ltd, Aurora Biopharma, Legend Biotech, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Mustang Bio, Fate Therapeutics

Objectives of the CAR T Cell Therapy Market report Are:

◘ To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyze their growth plans in depth.

◘ Examine the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

◘ Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

◘ By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyze market potential.

◘ Conduct a strategic study of each submarket’s growth trends and market contribution.

◘ Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

◘ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyze market competition. By types, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen:

CD19

BCMA

HER2

GD2

CD20

CD22

CD30

CD33

HER1

Others (CLDN18, etc.)

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Follicular Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Glioblastoma

Sarcoma

Neuroblastoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Breast Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Colorectal Cancer

Others (Gastric Cancer, etc.)

Regional Analysis:

• North America: U.S. and Canada.

• Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

• Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe.

• Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

• Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East.

• Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa.

