WheelTug Leads ‘Green’ Aviation, Speeds Airline Sustainability

The WheelTug aircraft electric drive system enables airplanes to drive forward and backward on the ground, without using jet engines or tow tugs. It reduces emissions, fuel consumption, noise, and collisions, and enables more efficient and faster handling of airplanes at airports.

While the aviation industry is focused on development and rollout of low-emission sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to meet environmental sustainability goals, several other efficiency improvements can be adopted much faster to help airlines progress toward their 2050 zero-emission goal.

WheelTug, for example, will enable airlines to reduce scheduled flight times by as much as 20 minutes per flight, by reducing taxi times (and emissions) and enabling use of two doors to board and deboard passengers more quickly. It will also enable airports to eliminate baggage trains and other ground vehicles, reducing complexity, unproductive aircraft ground times, costs, and emissions.

For a brief video summarizing WheelTug's operational, economic, and sustainability benefits to airlines, airports, and people, please see www.wheeltug.com/WAF.

About WheelTug

Based in the Isle of Man, WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive system. More than 25 airlines worldwide have signed letters of intent to adopt the WheelTug system for more than 2,600 aircraft. Forward-looking statement: http://www.wheeltug.com/fls.shtml

