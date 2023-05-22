CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Size Expected To Reach $23 Billion By 2027

CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear) Security Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market analysis and every facet of the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market research. As per TBRC’s CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market forecast, the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.81 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3% through the forecast period.

The growing terrorism threat is expected to propel the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market share. Major players in the market include Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Blücher GmbH, HDT Global Inc., AirBoss Defense Inc., MSA Safety Inc., 3M Scott Fire & Safety, MKU GmbH.

CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Segments

1) By Type: Chemical Security, Biological Security, Radiological Security, Nuclear Security

2) By Function: Decontamination, Protection, Detection, Simulation

3) By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear are all collectively referred to as CBRN. CBRN security refers to tools, technologies, and solutions that address chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. CBRN security assures to aid nation to recover from CBRN incidents to prevent massive societal disruption in addition to mass casualties

