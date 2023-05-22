Aerospace Data Recorder Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Data Recorder Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Data Recorder Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers aerospace data recorder market analysis and every facet of the aerospace data recorder market research. As per TBRC’s aerospace data recorder market forecast, the aerospace data recorder market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.12 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2% through the forecast period.

The growing air traffic is expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest aerospace data recorder market share. Major players in the market include L3 Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies LLC, RUAG International Holding AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, AstroNova Inc, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation.

Aerospace Data Recorder Market Segments

1) By Product: Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Data Logger

2) By Aircraft Type: Wide Body, Narrow Body, Turboprop, General Aviation and Business Jets, Rotorcrafts

3) By Application: Commercial, Defense

This type of data recorder refers to an electronic device that records various performance parameters and verbal communication between crew members within the aerospace cockpit as well as voice transmissions by radio. They are used for recording and collecting data from sensors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

