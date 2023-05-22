Managed File Transfer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Managed File Transfer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Managed File Transfer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the managed file transfer market. As per TBRC’s managed file transfer market forecast, the managed file transfer market size is expected to reach $2.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Increased cyberattacks are driving the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major managed file transfer market companies include IBM Corporation, Axway Software, Ipswitch Inc., Attunity, Kiteworks, Globalscape, OpenText Corporation, Coviant Software, Jscape LLC.

Managed File Transfer Market Types

1) By Service: Consulting and system integration, Support and maintenance

2) By Solution: Application-centric, People-centric, Ad-hoc

3) By Deployment type: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Organization size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises

5) By End-user Industry: Information Technology And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Other End-user Industries

This type of file transfer refers to a process to securely and efficiently communicate sensitive, compliance-protected, or high-volume files and data between people, partners, and organisations. It performs file transfers by employing encryption and compression techniques.

