Neurovascular Devices Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027: A Lucrative Growth Opportunity

neurovascular devices market 2023

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate, owing to surge in awareness related to use of neurovascular devices.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐀𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐦, 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐀𝐕𝐌), 𝐈𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞, 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕." According to the report, the global neurovascular devices industry was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2019, and is Projected to hit USD 3.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Surge in geriatric population across the globe, increase in prevalence of neurovascular diseases, and technological advancements related to neurovascular devices fuel the growth of the global neurovascular devices market. On the other hand, high cost of neurovascular devices and lack of expert neurosurgeons across the globe impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, several opportunities in emerging markets have proven to be beneficial for the key players in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Medtronic

• Stryker Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson (Codman Neuro)

• Terumo Corporation

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Penumbra Inc.

• Balt Extrusion

• Medikit Co., Ltd.

• Integer Holdings Corporation

• Acandis GmbH

𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

Based on Product, the embolization devices segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global neurovascular devices market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, due to rise in the incidence of neurovascular diseases, which require use of embolization devices. The revascularization devices segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of cerebral stenosis and brain aneurysm fuels the segment growth.

Based on Disease Pathology, the aneurysm segment contributed to nearly half of the global neurovascular devices market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. This is due to surge in prevalence of this medical condition and rise in launch of new devices used in the treatment of aneurysm. At the same time, the ischemic stroke segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% till 2027, owing to surge in prevalence of ischemic stroke.

Based on Geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global neurovascular devices market. This is due to easy availability of neurovascular devices and rise in geriatric population in the region. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the study period, owing to factors such as surge in adoption of neurovascular devices and rise in healthcare expenditure among individuals.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

