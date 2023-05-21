SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ImmunityBio, Inc. - IBRX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether ImmunityBio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

ImmunityBio submitted a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Anktiva to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in May 2022 and, since then, has assured investors that “[w]e have established Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing capacity at scale with cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise and ready-to-scale facilities[.]” Then, on May 11, 2023, ImmunityBio announced that the FDA had rejected the BLA in its present form, disclosing that “[t]he deficiencies relate to the FDA’s pre-license inspection of the Company’s third-party contract manufacturing organizations.”

On this news, ImmunityBio’s stock price fell $3.43 per share, or 55.14%, to close at $2.79 per share on May 11, 2023.

