SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. - RLMD

NEW YORK, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. ("Relmada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RLMD).



The investigation concerns whether Relmada and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 13, 2022, Relmada announced the results of its RELIANCE III study (REL-1017-303), evaluating the drug REL-1017 as a monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder. Relmada revealed that the RELIANCE III trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo on Day 28, as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (“MADRS”). Specifically, the REL-1017 treatment showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for placebo, a higher-than-expected placebo response. Relmada described that “[p]aradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017.”

On this news, Relmada’s stock price fell $25.22 per share, or 79.57%, to close at $6.48 per share on October 13, 2022.

