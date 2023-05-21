Four Thirty Four to Debut on Rock Radio Across the USA May 30th

Four Thirty Four is Craig Coyner (bassist), Mike Vernon (vocalist), Greg Baker (drummer), Scott Jordan (guitarist) Four Thirty Four Frontman and lead singer Mike Vernon Four Thirty Four Guitarist Scott Jordan Four Thirty Four's single "High Roller" will be heard on rock radio stations across the country starting May 30th and will be released to music platforms worldwide on June 9th

EMG Rock band "Four Thirty Four" is taking a step into the national spotlight with their new release "High Roller"

LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a band that defies trends, rejects gimmicks, and stays true to the raw, powerful spirit of rock music. That band is ' Four Thirty Four ', a dynamic quartet hailing from Central Virginia. Formed in 2019, the band is composed of Mike Vernon on vocals, Craig Coyner on bass, Scott Jordan on guitar, and Greg Baker on drums. A testament to their blue-collar origins, they're named after the Central Virginia area code where they reside.Their sound? A diverse spin on hard rock, a genre they've redefined with their songwriting talents and charismatic performances. In 2021, they hit the studio to record 'The Gold EP', a release that catapulted them into the spotlight on streaming platforms and radio stations across the U.S., UK, and Australia. Their single "Red Eye", complemented by a dynamic music video, quickly followed, leaving fans clamoring for more.The band's performance prowess was highlighted at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and other events like Shred Fest and Trash and Splash. Their hard work and talent didn't go unnoticed. In 2022, Four Thirty Four inked a management deal with industry frontrunners EMG ( Extreme Management Group ) and have been busy playing shows throughout the US.Now, they're poised for their most significant release yet. Their debut single, "High Roller", will be hitting radio nationwide on May 30, 2023, and available on all major music platforms worldwide by June 9, 2023. This isn't just another single - it's a game-changer. Produced by multi-platinum record producer Malcolm Springer and released by Stryker Records, "High Roller" represents a new chapter in the band's journey.Four Thirty Four is more than a band; it's a testament to the power of authenticity, a beacon for those who crave the raw energy of real rock music. With the support of a national radio campaign and distribution by Ingrooves, a Universal Music Group company, Four Thirty Four is ready to shake up the music scene. The rollercoaster ride is just beginning - so strap in and get ready for the ride of your life with Four Thirty Four's "High Roller".

Four Thirty Four - "Whiskey Fist" Official Video