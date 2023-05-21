PHILIPPINES, May 21 - Press Release

May 21, 2023 Poe family, friends remember Susan Roces on 1st death anniversary Family and friends of the late film icon Susan Roces gathered on Saturday, May 20 at the Manila North Cemetery to remember the legacy she left behind a year after her death. Sen. Grace Poe came with her family to join members of the Poe and Sonora clan and some friends of Roces for the Holy Mass officiated by Fr. Dominador Guzman, parish priest of Our Lady of Sorrows in Pasay City. After the mass, a short audio visual presentation was shown bringing to memory the Queen of Philippine Movies' life well-lived. Family members and friends delivered messages including Poe, nephews Joseph and Jeff Sonora and actor-director Coco Martin. "We miss her one year after and we will continue to long for her presence as she has been a source of inspiration and strength not only to our family but to millions of Filipino people," Poe said. "Pero dahil kilala ko ang nanay ko, siguradong tinitingnan n'ya kung ginagawa ba natin ang ating mga obligasyon sa ating pamilya, sa ating komunidad at sa ating kapwa. Sa pagtitipong ito, sana bigyan n'ya tayo ng pasadong grado," Poe added. Roces was laid to rest next to husband National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. For the occasion, her tomb was bedecked with white flowers and evergreens, and candles that were lit by Poe. Poe said in jest that because her mom is now with FPJ, his father's "partying" with his friends like the King of Comedy, Dolphy; prolific actor and director Eddie Garcia; and famed directors Pablo Gomez and Pablo Santiago will certainly have a "curfew." "Noon siguro ginagabi silang mag-party sa langit, kung meron mang ginagabi doon. Ngayon na andyan na si mama siguro medyo maaga na sila natatapos," she said. "Ganyan lang si Susan, parang tahimik, parang very poised, pero alam naman natin kapag ipinaglalaban niya ang kanyang paniniwala ay talagang napakatapang," Poe said. Martin, who worked with Roces in the TV adaptation of FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, said he will not forget the "advice, reminders and love" from his "Lola Flora." "Si Tita Susan po ang nagpapaalala sa amin na maging grounded ka. Kung ano ang kanyang pinaniniwalaan, lagi nya itong iniingatan," he said. "Kaya sa totoo po, takot na takot ako sa obligasyon na kanyang pinamana sa akin," the actor added. Nephew Joseph Sonora said he misses his conversations with Roces when he would be called for sit-down "sermons." Whenever they talk, he said his Mama Inday would not miss reminding him to be thankful for what they have in life now and to see it as a means to share. His brother, Jeff, said all the words of wisdom from Roces meant to kept them grounded. "Always, she does everything out of love and we are very grateful," he added. Fr. Guzman said he will remember Roces for her values and simplicity. "We thank the Lord for the gift of this person-- a beautiful face with a beautiful heart," he said. Born Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora on July 28, 1941, the award-winning actress starred in more than 130 films over a seven decade-long career. She has won several major acting awards, including best actress awards from prestigious award-giving bodies. In her last years in the industry, she endeared herself to the people once more by playing Lola Flora, grandmother to Martin in Ang Probinsyano, the long-running action series based on FPJ's 1997 film of the same name. Poe thanked relatives, supporters such as the FPJ Panday Bayanihan, and friends from all sectors especially from the showbiz industry for the love and support for Roces and their family. "Sana maging ehemplo ang buhay nya na kahit na siya ay tanyag, naging mapagkumbaba siya at naging maayos ang kanyang pakikitungo sa kapwa. In short yung values nya naging mapahalaga ang sana'y maiwan nyang alaala sa ating mga kababayan," Poe said.