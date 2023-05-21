PM Chính highlights Việt Nam’s stance on peace, stability and development 

VIETNAM, May 21 - HIROSHIMA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted Việt Nam’s messages on peace, stability and development at the session “Towards a world of peace, stability and prosperity” held on Sunday within the framework of the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Hiroshima, Japan.

He said peace is the foundation, solidarity and cooperation are the driving force, and sustainable development is the goal.

PM Chính said Việt Nam would do its best to contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development of mankind.

Việt Nam wishes to end conflicts, not to use and threaten to use nuclear weapons, to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure food security, energy security, and human security, he said.

PM Chính emphasised that specific commitments should uphold and implement respect for the law, the United Nations Charter and international law, and the settlement of all disputes by peaceful means.

He also called on the parties involved in all conflicts, through dialogue and negotiation, to find long-term solutions, taking into account the parties' legitimate interests.

He affirmed that Việt Nam does not choose a side but chooses justice, fairness, justice and truth.

As for the region, he hoped the international community and partners would continue to support ASEAN's central role in building a region of peace, stability, cooperation and resilience. Countries must strictly implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and move towards achieving a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

The Vietnamese leader also requested the parties to exercise restraint and not take actions that complicate the situation and violate the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the relevant countries established by the 1982 UNCLOS.

PM Chính said that sincerity, strategic trust and a sense of responsibility are especially important for solving current global challenges.

For Việt Nam, those values are reflected in the consistent implementation of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification, multilateralisation, being a good friend, reliable partner, and active and responsible member of the international community.

Participants emphasised that international cooperation and solidarity play a fundamental role in ensuring an environment of peace, stability and sustainable development.

They also called on countries to uphold a free and open international order based on the principle of the rule of law and compliance with the UN Charter. They also highly appreciated the central role of ASEAN in the region, emphasised the need to maintain peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), and reaffirmed the position of settling disputes by peaceful means in accordance with UNCLOS 1982. — VNS