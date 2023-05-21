Submit Release
NOTICE TO DISREGARD--Metagame Industries

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Metagame Industries that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Web3 Game Studio Metagame Industries raises Strategic Funding Round at a Nearly $100 Million Valuation" issued May 19, 2023 11:32 ET, over GlobeNewswire.





