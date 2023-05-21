Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of OKE, MMP, and NEM

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OKE and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Under the terms of the proposed merger, each Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. unitholder will receive $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of OKE common stock for each common unit of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. owned.

If you are an OKE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MMP and ONEOK, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, each MMP unitholder will receive $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK, Inc. common stock for each common unit of MMP owned.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NEM and Newcrest Mining Ltd. Following the merger, pre-merger Newmont shareholders are expected to own approximately 69.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

