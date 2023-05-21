Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of UBA, UBP, EMAN, and WISA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UBA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of UBA and Regency Centers Corporation. Following the merger, pre-merger Urstadt shareholders are expected to own approximately 7.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a UBA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UBP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of UBP and Regency Centers Corporation. Following the merger, pre-merger Urstadt shareholders are expected to own approximately 7.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a UBP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Emagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMAN to Samsung Display Co., Ltd. for $2.08 in cash per share.

If you are an EMAN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

WiSa Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WISA and Comhear, Inc. Under the proposed acquisition, WISA would acquire all shares of Comhear, Inc. common stock in exchange for newly issued shares of WISA common stock.

If you are a WISA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

