Danish Volunteers From the Church of Scientology Share the Truth About Drugs

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology in Copenhagen reach out to those attending the Copenhagen Marathon May 14 with the truth about drugs. Volunteers present parents with Truth About Drugs booklets so they can educate themselves and their kids on this vital subject. The best way to avoid the tragedy of drug abuse, overdose and addiction is to simply not begin to abuse drugs in the first place.

Bringing the drug education and prevention campaign supported by the Church of Scientology to the Copenhagen Marathon

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Danish media warning of an opioid crisis affecting local youth as young as 12, volunteers from the Church of Scientology reached thousands with their campaign to inform the public of the harmful effects of these and other harmful drugs. They brought their campaign to the annual Copenhagen Marathon May 14, where some 10,000 ran through the streets of the city and more than 100,000 rooted them on.

Danish experts are concerned because tolerance to the effects of opioids quickly leads to larger and larger doses needed to produce the “high” originally sought. But these drugs’ strong sedating effect can slow or stop victims’ breathing causing brain damage or death.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides youth-friendly booklets and videos to help young people understand the consequences of taking drugs. Armed with the truth, they can make the decision to live drug-free.

“The only solution is to educate youth, so they don’t start taking drugs in the first place. It’s not how to safely take drugs,” says Jessica Hochman, Executive Director of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. “It is how to empower youth with confidence that they are doing the right thing in not taking drugs period.”

Once young people really understand what drugs are and the devastation they cause, they can decide to live drug-free and help their friends and siblings make the same decision.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using the resources from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See how effective this initiative is by watching episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

