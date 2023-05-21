Drew Lines & Caesar Reddington Make History as They Are Among the First Group of Hip Hop Artists to Perform at Brat Fest
Madison Wisconsin’s kick-off to summer; The World’s Largest Brat Fest will host Hip Hop groups for the first time in its 40-year historyMADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brat Fest, the much-awaited annual celebration of Wisconsin’s culinary delight, is set to become a haven for music enthusiasts as Drew Lines and Caesar Reddington take the stage on May 28th, 2023. With a staggering attendance of 150,000 people over three days, Brat Fest has earned its reputation as a must-attend event for bratwurst lovers and music lovers alike.
Drew Lines & Caesar Reddington will be performing on the Grand Stage, the largest stage at Brat Fest, and are among the very first Hip Hop artists to ever perform in the event’s 40-year history. Alongside acclaimed artists Kid N Play, Tone Loc, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, and Scotty Austin, the lineup promises a thrilling day of unforgettable music and high-energy Hip Hop and Rock performances on Memorial Weekend.
Adding to the excitement, Brat Fest will also feature notable acts like “Saving Abel,” “Slaughter,” “Steven Adler of Guns and Roses,” “Rick Monroe,” “Frankie Ballard,” “Wayland,” “Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey,” and “Gravel,” among others. The festival boasts three stages, each hosting a wide array of talented musicians throughout the weekend.
Brat Fest holds a rich history rooted in a humble beginning. In 1983, Tom Metcalfe and his wife, Margaret, started a small brat fry as a gesture of gratitude to their grocery store customers. Over the years, the demand for their mouth-watering bratwursts grew exponentially. Embracing their community-oriented values, the Metcalfe’s began donating the proceeds to organizations supported by volunteer sausage servers.
The festival’s popularity soared, leading to its proclamation as the “World’s Largest Brat Fest” in 1999. Since then, the event has continued to break records, with a staggering 189,432 brats sold in 2004. In 2005, Brat Fest found a new home at Willow Island, located at the Alliant Energy Center, to accommodate the ever-increasing crowds. The festival has been recognized as the “Best Outdoor Festival” by Madison.com readers in 2008, 2009, and 2010.
Brat Fest’s success is also indebted to Johnsonville, the official brat sponsor since 2001. Johnsonville’s generous donation of 150,000 brats in 2006 solidified its partnership with the festival. In 2011, Johnsonville took their support a step further by donating all brats served at Brat Fest, ensuring the event’s continued success in giving back to the community.
Drew Lines, is one rising star determined to dominate the music industry and change the scene with his wide creative range. Acclaimed for his passionate lyrics, innate talents, and ear for a distinctive sound, Drew Lines was the first hip-hop artist to be signed by Stryker Records, a record label known for releasing rock music.
His single "Rise," released in the fall of 2021, catapulted him into the spotlight as he merged metaphors and powerful punchlines to deliver them in captivating rhythms to listeners across the globe. The hit single peaked #18 in the nation on the NACC chart and hit #1 on the top 10 Hip Hop chart and as well as #1 on the "all genre" top 30 chart on New York’s M3Radio.
Drew Lines once again thrilled his audience in April 2022 with a masterpiece, "15 Minutes of Fame," featuring Scotty Austin. The track lived up to its title, charting at #25 in the Nation on the NACC Top 30 and topped the charts on the M3Radio Hip Hop Top 10 while displacing Snoop Dogg's "Algorithm."
This past September, the artist again set forth to thrill his listeners with his latest single, "Bangarang," featuring Caesar Reddington, with producer Chuck Alkazian. Released on January 6th, 2023, Bangarang was not just another track. Instead, it delves deep into the artist's life, from going to a juvenile prison to becoming a musical sensation. It takes listeners on a journey while showcasing the new direction the artist hopes to explore.
With the amazing duo, Drew Lines and Caesar Reddington, and an impressive lineup of talented musicians, Brat Fest 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Madison, the Brat Capital of the World, eagerly awaits the arrival of music enthusiasts and bratwurst connoisseurs from far and wide. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness Drew Lines and Caesar Reddington’s performance, along with an incredible lineup of artists, on the Grand Stage at Brat Fest on May 28th, 2023. Brace yourself for an electrifying weekend filled with the best of Rock and Hip Hop music and mouthwatering brats—a combination that promises to create memories that will last a lifetime.
