Scotty Austin to Electrify Brat Fest 2023 as a Powerhouse Performer
Money was released on Black Friday
Scotty Austin, Former lead singer of Saving Abel, will be performing on the Grand Stage on May 28thMADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brat Fest, the much-awaited annual celebration of Wisconsin’s culinary delight, is set to become a haven for rock music enthusiasts as Scotty Austin, a name synonymous with modern rock, takes the stage on May 28th, 2023. With a staggering attendance of 150,000 people over three days, Brat Fest has earned its reputation as a must-attend event for bratwurst lovers and music lovers alike.
Scotty Austin will be performing on the Grand Stage, the largest stage at Brat Fest, alongside acclaimed artists Kid N Play, Tone Loc, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, and Drew Lines. The lineup promises a thrilling day of unforgettable music and high-energy performances on Memorial Weekend.
Adding to the excitement, Brat Fest will also feature Scotty Austin’s former band, “Saving Abel,” as well as notable acts like “Slaughter,” “Steven Adler of Guns and Roses,” “Rick Monroe,” “Frankie Ballard,” “Wayland,” “Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey,” and “Gravel,” among others. The festival boasts three stages, each hosting a wide array of talented musicians throughout the weekend.
Brat Fest holds a rich history rooted in a humble beginning. In 1983, Tom Metcalfe and his wife, Margaret, started a small brat fry as a gesture of gratitude to their grocery store customers. Over the years, the demand for their mouth-watering bratwursts grew exponentially. Embracing their community-oriented values, the Metcalfe’s began donating the proceeds to organizations supported by volunteer sausage servers.
The festival’s popularity soared, leading to its proclamation as the “World’s Largest Brat Fest” in 1999. Since then, the event has continued to break records, with a staggering 189,432 brats sold in 2004. In 2005, Brat Fest found a new home at Willow Island, located at the Alliant Energy Center, to accommodate the ever-increasing crowds. The festival has been recognized as the “Best Outdoor Festival” by Madison.com readers in 2008, 2009, and 2010.
Brat Fest’s success is also indebted to Johnsonville, the official brat sponsor since 2001. Johnsonville’s generous donation of 150,000 brats in 2006 solidified its partnership with the festival. In 2011, Johnsonville took their support a step further by donating all brats served at Brat Fest, ensuring the event’s continued success in giving back to the community.
Scotty Austin’s journey in the music industry is a testament to his dedication and undeniable talent. As the former frontman of the multi-platinum rock band Saving Abel, he embarked on a solo career that quickly gained momentum. His rendition of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” reached impressive positions on Billboard and Foundation Charts. Scotty’s success continued with his involvement in various projects, including collaborations with renowned producers and musicians in Nashville.
Scotty Austin’s latest single, “Money,” was released by Stryker Records on Black Friday 2022. Produced by the multi-platinum producer Malcolm Springer at the prestigious House of Blues studio in Nashville, the track showcases Scotty’s trademark lyricism and musical prowess.
Beyond his musical achievements, Scotty Austin remains dedicated to his role as a father and actively participates in charity events. He consistently engages with fans, while his performances at biker rallies and recent headline slot at the Duck Duck Jeep Invasion highlight his commitment to supporting various causes.
With Scotty Austin’s electrifying presence and an impressive lineup of talented musicians, Brat Fest 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Madison, the Brat Capital of the World, eagerly awaits the arrival of music enthusiasts and bratwurst connoisseurs from far and wide. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness Scotty Austin’s powerhouse performance, along with an incredible lineup of artists, on the Grand Stage at Brat Fest on May 28th, 2023. Brace yourself for an electrifying weekend filled with the best of rock music and mouthwatering brats—a combination that promises to create memories that will last a lifetime.
Promo video for Scotty Austin's single "Money"