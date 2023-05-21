Scarlet Set To Perform at Rockfest, The Largest Rock And Camping Event In The US

Scarlet Elizondo frontman and rhythm guitar, photo courtesy of Chad Hensiak of CAH Promotions Scarlet's single 'Staring At The Devil" was released in early 2023 Scarlet Elizondo frontman and rhythm guitar Luke Veranth lead guitarist, Scarlet, photo courtesy of Chad Hensiak of CAH Promotions

Scarlet is making its long-awaited return in 2023, stronger than ever after a challenging hiatus caused by COVID-19 restrictions

Your eyes aren't deceiving you. There is a conflicting message here. They tell us to be civil while showing us the exact opposite, and I think we should start to question why that is” — Scarlet Elizondo

APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The modern hard rock band Scarlet was formed in the summer of 2019 by founder and front man Alexander Sendelbach-Elizondo aka Scarlet Elizondo. The group quickly gained success, hitting the ground running with shows all across their home area in Northeast Wisconsin. Notable performances included the Outagamie County Fair and an opening slot for Saving Abel in downtown Appleton. The band was gearing up for a promising 2020 before the pandemic hit, putting a halt to their momentum.As restrictions began to lift, Scarlet resumed playing shows and even expanded throughout the Midwest. Now, with lead singer Alexander Sendelbach-Elizondo's graduation from law school and a full summer showcase schedule for 2023, Scarlet is back and have their sights on rockin’ the nation."It'll be nice to be back playing shows in the Fox Valley. I grew up here, and after nine years in Milwaukee, I'm definitely ready to come home," says Alexander Sendelbach-Elizondo.Earlier this year Scarlet released a single called ‘Staring At The Devil’ which Elizondo describes as an old-school metal feel with their own spin on it. He also goes on to say, “it’s a song about how society tells us to suppress our own devils and act civil. Then, the media shows us nothing but violence, greed, abuse, and hate 24/7. Your eyes aren't deceiving you. There is a conflicting message here. They tell us to be civil while showing us the exact opposite, and I think we should start to question why that is."Scarlet's upcoming summer tour includes a performance at Rockfest on July 15th, the largest rock and camping event in the US. Rock Fest is a permanent festival set on 360 scenic acres of field in Cadott, Wisconsin. Rockers enjoy 75+ bands on 5 stages over 3 days with performances by Ice Cube, Pantera, Slipknot, Papa Roach and Godsmack just being a few. "It is a really big opportunity to show everything that the guys and I have been working towards," Elizondo exclaimed.Scarlet is known for their modern hard rock sound, and plenty of new music and content will be coming out this year. The band is excited to bring their high-energy performances and unique sound back to their hometown and beyond.For more information on Scarlet and their upcoming shows, follow them on social media at Scarletofficialband

Staring At The Devil by Scarlet