PM receives IMF Managing Director, OECD Secretary-General

HIROSHIMA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has suggested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue with policy counselling for the Vietnamese Government regarding economic management and improvement of tools and policies related to fiscal, monetary and financial restructuring.

PM Chính made the suggestion during a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Hiroshima City on Saturday within the framework of the Japan visit for the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

The PM shared with his guest Việt Nam’s success in various areas, including a stable financial market and an elevated national brand worth US$431 billion in 2022, with the country achieving the fastest growth worldwide in brand development in the 2020-22 period. Việt Nam also climbed 12 places in the World Happiness Report 2023.

The two sides engaged in frank discussions on issues of mutual interest and raised new concerns amid ongoing global economic challenges.

Georgieva, for her part, spoke highly of Việt Nam’s socio-economic management policy and affirmed that she and the IMF strongly support and will partner with Việt Nam during its development process.

Meeting Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, PM Chính suggested both sides continue promoting cooperation, firstly in preparing for the Ministerial Conference of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme.

He sought OECD's support for Việt Nam in adapting to new areas that require a new mindset and new approaches in the future, especially in issues such as the global minimum corporate income tax, energy and food security, climate change, knowledge-based economy and circular economy.

The OECD Secretary-General commits to continue cooperating with Việt Nam, supporting its recovery and economic development, particularly in areas of Việt Nam’s interest such as building investment policies aligned with the global minimum corporate income tax, green economy, circular economy. He hoped that Việt Nam will join in the Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches (IFCMA) to contribute to the development of a comprehensive approach to global carbon reduction at the global level. — VNS