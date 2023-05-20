President attends 60th anniversary of late leader's visit to Nam Định

VIETNAM, May 20 - NAM ĐỊNH — President Võ Văn Thưởng attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony marking the 133th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890-2023) and 60th anniversary of the late leader's visit to the provincial Party Organisation and people of the northern Nam Định Province (May 21, 1963-2023) on Friday night.

President Thưởng expressed his wish that Nam Định will uphold the tradition of patriotism for the cause of national construction and defence.

In particular, the province needs to continue improving education-training quality, caring for people’s health, renewing the Party leadership methods, and strengthening Party building and rectification, he said.

Thưởng asked the province to enhance the leadership effectiveness and efficiency of authorities at all levels, strengthen the State management in various sectors, and push up innovation to bring about clear improvements in the quality and effectiveness of mass mobilisation work and activities of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other political and social organisations, thus meeting the requirements in the new situation.

He said he believes that on the back of its glorious traditions, Nam Định will follow the late leader's teachings and work together in unity with shared efforts to develop Nam Định into an increasingly civilised and prosperous province, contributing to fulfilling the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

On the occasion, the province honoured 60 exemplary individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings, and outstanding collectives and individuals who achieved remarkable results in the writing contest "Uncle Hồ with Nam Định, Nam Định with Uncle Hồ". — VNS