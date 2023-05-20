Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

CANADA, May 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

They discussed the Prime Minister’s role as Co-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates group along with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. The Prime Minister noted the success of the SDG Advocates meeting this past April and looked forward to the 2023 SDG Summit in New York City in September. The leaders discussed the need for a reform of international financial institutions to improve access to climate, biodiversity, and development finance – not only to successfully achieve the SDGs but also to provide support to the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Both leaders expressed their concern over the political, security, and humanitarian crises in Haiti. Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s efforts to support the Haitian National Police and advance a Haitian-led solution. He also raised the importance of sanctions to put pressure on those responsible for the ongoing violence and instability. The leaders agreed to remain in close contact on stabilization efforts in Haiti.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General looked forward to working closely together leading up to the UN SDG Summit and the UN General Assembly in September.