Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,414 in the last 365 days.

Private Label Beverage: A Company That Delivers

Private Label Beverage is a company that specializes in the development, production, and packaging of beverages.

HüCKELHOVEN, GERMANY, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Label Beverage is a company that specializes in the development, production, and packaging of beverages. They are located in Germany and have a sales distribution office in Switzerland. They have been in business since 2007.

PL Beverage offers a wide range of products, including beer, wine, juices, health shots, sodas, and energy drinks, and currently have more than 15 different can sizes and have served more than 1,000 happy customers. The company has a team of experts that specialize in beverage development, production, packaging design, and storage logistics. They offer a variety of packaging options to meet the needs of its customers.

PL Beverage makes use of pressurized tanks, high-tech CIP mixing facilities, and tunnel pasteurizing techniques to provide its customers with good quality products. The company also has its own water source and access to a state-of-the art laboratory facility.

Private Label Beverage company has increased its production capacity to over 250 million fills per year. This increase in production capacity will allow PL Beverage to provide its customers with even more packaging options and delivery in six continents. If the client it's looking for a company that can provide the good quality beverages, then Private Label Beverage it's a good option to choose.

Private Label Beverage
PL Beverage
+41 52 212 12 51
info@plbeverage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Private Label Beverage: A Company That Delivers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more