From Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2023, 13:12

To His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President!

I wholeheartedly congratulate You and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Your visit to Germany in February and March this year strengthened even more close friendly relations between our countries. Germany also supports Azerbaijan’s partnership with the European Union.

I can assure that Germany will continue to be a reliable partner in your country’s modernization efforts and strengthening of democracy and rule of law. Prospering and modernizing society needs peaceful and stable environment. For this reason, I am strongly confident that Azerbaijan and the whole region will benefit from resolution of regional conflicts. We want to contribute to this as a European Union member.

I extend my best wishes and wish peace and prosperous future to You and the people of Azerbaijan.

Sıncerely,

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President of the he Federal Republic of Germany

