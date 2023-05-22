Scientology Network Shares Lance Dyer's Crusade to Save Young Lives

Lance Dyer is featured on ‘Voices for Humanity' on the Scientology Network.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lance Dyer’s 14-year-old son only experimented with synthetic cannabinoids once. And it was the last thing the boy ever did.

“When there’s death involved,” Dyer says in an episode of "Voices for Humanity" on the Scientology Network, “the ramifications of your choices go way past you getting high.”

Founder and Director of the Dakota Dyer Foundation and a former Army Ranger, Dyer is leading the fight to end the distribution and use of synthetics and other deadly drugs.

In his episode of "Voices for Humanity," Dyer reveals how synthetic cannabinoids are created with deadly ingredients and that the marketing strategy is to make them appeal to children and adolescents. He realized that to save lives, education would have to be paramount.

When Dyer found a copy of the Truth About Drugs, a booklet produced and distributed by Foundation for a Drug-Free World, he knew this was exactly what he needed. Dyer called the Foundation’s headquarters in Los Angeles, “and every time I asked for something,” he says, “there it was...and it was free.” He credits his partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World not only with providing exactly the drug education he needed to get through to kids, but also the exact material he could use to educate legislators in his campaign to see that these deadly synthetics were made illegal throughout the U.S.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

