Dr. Mateja de Leonni publishes Blog with easily understood articles on brain health and other neurological issues
Experienced neurology doctor’s blog will address stroke, vascular neurology as well as women's issues within neurological disorders.
“Can I recover fully from the stroke?"...the short answer is yes, stroke can be...remedied, but recovery will be in stages after the initial treatment to restore normal blood flow to the brain...”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, an experienced neurologist, has published a publicly available Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about the many neurological and health issues that often affect (and are particularly burdensome) the aging population in their so-called golden years. The Blog is available at https://DrMatejaDeLeonniStanonik.com/
— Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, Neurologist
In her Blog, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik will focus on her particular research interests that include:
Vascular Dementia
Alzheimer’s
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Parkinson’s
Stroke
Migraines, and
Epilepsy
Dr. de Leonni Stanonik explains that “in today’s busy neurology practices, medical doctors and their staff rarely have the time to answer all questions that the patients have. The patients (and/or their caretakers) start searching on the internet. However, one should not act based solely on information found on the internet, but instead review the issues with the medical doctor who has the patient’s medical history and has personally examined the patient. Also, when patients research online, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson, or even contradictory information. I hope to fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”
For example, many people hear and talk about a “stroke” and the difficult path to recover. A stroke happens where there is diminished blood flow to the brain, usually resulting in cell death. The two main types of strokes are “ischemic” (lack of blood flow), and “hemorrhagic” (involving bleeding). Both prevent the brain from functioning properly.
It is crucial to know the symptoms of a stroke, which include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body; confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech; trouble seeing in one or both eyes; as well as trouble walking, loss of balance, or lack of coordination and dizziness.
As with many critical conditions, the “first hour” that emergency personnel often mention, is most important in such a case. Stroke patients have a much greater chance of surviving and avoiding long-term brain damage if they get to the hospital quickly and receive treatment.
For example, the commonly used early treatment for an ischemic stroke is a “tissue plasminogen activator” (tPA) which breaks up the blood clots that block blood flow to the brain.
The question that neurologists like Dr. de Leonni Stanonik most often hear is “Can I recover fully from the stroke?” She explains that “the short answer is yes, stroke can be cured or remedied, but recovery will be in stages after the initial treatment to restore normal blood flow to the brain and prevent further damage. Then the patient must follow further treatment and rehabilitation to address the secondary effects of the stroke.”
Dr. de Leonni Stanonik cautions patients to review medical issues with their medical doctor and not to act on information they find randomly on the internet. Her blog is available at https://DrMatejaDeLeonniStanonik.com/
About Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik
Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) is the head of a multidisciplinary Neurology and Psychiatry Clinic, the Vita Medica Institute, in Tucson, Arizona. The focus of her current practice is stroke/vascular neurology, memory issues as well as women's issues within neurological disorders.
Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, BA, BSc, MA, MD, PhD, grew up in Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia). She completed her undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology (BSc.), as well as in German and Political Science (B.A.). She went on to obtain her Master’s degree in Cognitive Psychology/Neurolinguistics and Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Neuroscience. In 2007, she completed her M.D. degree at the Saba University School of Medicine, followed by a medical residency in Neurology at George Washington University.
Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is passionate about preserving brain health well into the golden years of life which allows patients to maintain quality of life as much as possible. Thus, she routinely uses treatments to limit cognitive decline.
Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik
VitaMedica Institute
+1 520-638-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, Neurologist, talks about recognizing the signs of a stroke.