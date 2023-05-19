Nominations for the honorary designation of King’s counsel (KC) for 2023 will open on May 19 and be accepted until July 14, 2023.

The KC designation recognizes lawyers throughout British Columbia for exceptional merit and contributions to the legal profession. Beyond demonstrating excellence in the practise of law, candidates must be recognized by their peers as having displayed professional integrity and good character. Candidates must have been a member of the B.C. bar for at least five years.

The designation is governed by the King’s Counsel Act and bestowed annually by the lieutenant governor upon the endorsement of the attorney general.

Quick Facts:

No more than 7% of practising B.C. lawyers can be appointed as King’s counsel.

Currently in B.C., there are 13,979 practising lawyers, of whom 469 have received the KC designation.

All applications are reviewed by an advisory committee in consultation with the attorney general.

The committee includes: the chief justice of B.C.; the chief justice of the Supreme Court of B.C.; the chief judge of the Provincial Court of B.C.; two members of the Law Society of BC appointed by the benchers; the president of the Canadian Bar Association, British Columbia Branch; and B.C.’s deputy attorney general.



