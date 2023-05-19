Environmental Trust Fund supports more than 200 projects

CANADA, May 19 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The Environmental Trust Fund will invest more than $8.6 million into projects that will benefit all regions of the province.

The 205 projects for 2023-24 range from environmental research, education, and restoration; waste reduction and recycling; and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

“Year after year, we are pleased to support innovative grassroots projects throughout our province that encourage organizations, environmental leaders and communities to take on initiatives that create a better New Brunswick at a time we need it the most,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “We know that climate change is happening, and we must do more to tackle it.”

The Environmental Trust Fund, which started in 1990, supports projects focused upon protecting, preserving, and enhancing the province’s natural environment.

Last fall, the department released the 2021-22 Environmental Trust Fund Impact Report, which highlighted some of the success stories the fund has supported.

“It is exceptional to see the interest from each corner of the province,” said Crossman. “This report highlights the commitment and dedication of the people behind the projects.”

Each year, the fund provides support to community-based initiatives that align with the following priority areas: protecting the environment, increasing environmental awareness, managing waste, addressing climate change and building sustainable communities.

More information, including the list of approved projects, is available on the Department of Environment and Local Government’s website.

19-05-23