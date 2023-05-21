LOC Family Services' leads the way to increase accessibility to Trauma-Informed Training
This Pioneering Change for Systemic Reform Will Greatly Benefit Central Virginia's Criminal Justice ProfessionalsFARMVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOC Family Services (LOCFS) commemorates the momentous accomplishment of their founder and Executive Director, Shelley Mays-Couch, who successfully completed the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) Gains Center's National training, "How Being Trauma-Informed Impacts the Criminal Justice System Train the Trainer Event." Having been chosen from an esteemed pool of over 200 applicants Nationwide, and standing as one of the distinguished individuals from across the Country to receive this trainer certification she is indeed a remarkable testament to the virtues and growing potential of her community.
As a community-based reentry cornerstone of Virginia's Piedmont Region—which includes Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties—LOCFS has compassionately addressed trauma encountered by both justice-involved individuals and criminal justice professionals. The organization recognizes that the detrimental effects of trauma can hinder constructive rehabilitation and contribute to rising turnover rates within the justice system.
Through her work with the HOPES Program, Mrs. Mays-Couch has gained valuable insights about the role of trauma in the lives of justice-involved young adults in the rural areas of Brunswick, Charlotte and Mecklenburg counties. She observes that by not addressing trauma experiences, affected individuals may face roadblocks to their personal and professional growth—especially in the context of widespread events like the COVID-19 pandemic, school and community shootings, and attacks on law enforcement officials.
In an effort to enhance the criminal justice system in rural regions, Mrs. Mays-Couch is dedicated to raising community awareness about the importance of trauma-informed approaches. She is actively seeking sponsors to fund training sessions for probation, parole, and pre-trial officers, judges, court personnel, and police officers. The first community training event is being planned for September 2023. Certificates of completion will be provided to attendees at the end of each training.
If you are interested in sponsoring a training event or will like further information about LOCFS, please email smayscouch@locfamilyservices.com or visit www.locfamilyservices.com.
