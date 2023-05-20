UTMStack Unveils Free Ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- UTMStack, a leading innovator in cybersecurity solutions, has announced a significant breakthrough in the field of cybersecurity - an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that performs the job of a security analyst, promising to transform cybersecurity practices forever.
In an era marked by an explosion of cyber threats and the requirement for 24/7 monitoring, cybersecurity personnel often find themselves overwhelmed by a deluge of alerts. Recognizing the need for a solution to mitigate alert fatigue and empower security analysts to focus on value-added tasks, UTMStack has developed a revolutionary AI technology. This AI system is context-aware, capable of learning from previous alerts and company activities, enhancing its ability to discern false positives and detect genuine incidents over time.
Leveraging a blend of advanced Machine Learning, Threat Intelligence, Correlation Rules, and cutting-edge GPT 3.5 Turbo, UTMStack's AI not only responds to real-time data but also correlates this with threat intelligence to identify indicators of compromise swiftly. This capability positions UTMStack at the forefront of cybersecurity development, marking a significant stride in the incorporation of AI into real-time threat detection and response.
"This is a major milestone for us at UTMStack and the broader cybersecurity community," said Rick Valdes. "Our AI system is poised to change the landscape of cybersecurity operations by effectively managing routine tasks and allowing security personnel to concentrate on strategic initiatives. We're excited about the potential this holds for organizations looking to streamline their cybersecurity processes and enhance their overall security posture."
By introducing AI into the heart of cybersecurity operations, UTMStack reaffirms its commitment to continually innovate and equip organizations with advanced, cost-effective, and efficient security solutions. The launch of this AI system marks a new era in cybersecurity, promising not only a significant reduction in alert fatigue for security personnel but also a substantial elevation in threat detection and response capabilities.
About UTMStack: UTMStack is a leading provider of comprehensive, integrated cybersecurity solutions. Our mission is to deliver advanced security tools and platforms that help organizations effectively manage cyber threats, achieve compliance, and create a secure digital environment.
Raul Gomez
