Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,052 in the last 365 days.

Administration completes leadership training, second term planning session in Pecos

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and administration leadership completed a two-day leadership training and planning session in the Pecos Wilderness on Thursday.

“We made huge strides forward in the first four years, and we are incredibly excited to accelerate that progress in the governor’s second term,” said Chief of Staff Dan Schlegel. “The last two days were invaluable in charting a course for the next four years, and we are committed to hitting the ground running and making those goals a reality for the people of New Mexico.”

Leadership New Mexico led and facilitated the session.

You just read:

Administration completes leadership training, second term planning session in Pecos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more