Administration completes leadership training, second term planning session in Pecos

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and administration leadership completed a two-day leadership training and planning session in the Pecos Wilderness on Thursday.

“We made huge strides forward in the first four years, and we are incredibly excited to accelerate that progress in the governor’s second term,” said Chief of Staff Dan Schlegel. “The last two days were invaluable in charting a course for the next four years, and we are committed to hitting the ground running and making those goals a reality for the people of New Mexico.”

Leadership New Mexico led and facilitated the session.