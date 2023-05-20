A Top-Secret Investigation into the Afterlife
Interestingly, Captain Atwater was not the only spy involved with the making of “Ghosts and the Afterlife”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Captain Frederick Holmes “Skip” Atwater was the operations officer of the top-secret Stargate Program, which investigated and successfully attained remote-viewing operations against the Soviet Union—the number one threat and enemy of the United States at the time.
Captain Atwater's contributions as a spy for U.S. Intel led to the instigation of many operational strategies that helped the American military overcome the new Russian technologies of the time, which contributed to the United States winning the Cold War back in the 1980s.
Captain Atwater’s more recent contributions to the study of consciousness extending beyond the physical body would be his presidency at the Monroe Institute and his featured role in the new hit docufilm “Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation.”
Interestingly, Captain Atwater was not the only spy involved with the making of Ghosts and the Afterlife as the film's executive producer, Garrett Sayre, served as a Naval Intelligence officer working with the United States Army Special Forces and Joint Chiefs of Staff Special Warfare Group providing information for the NAS Oceana Security/Antiterrorist Report and, the film's director, Steve Sayre, served in a top-secret capacity for U.S. Army Intelligence and was later assigned to U.S. Air Force nuclear missile launch.
This trio of spies all worked together to investigate and present the first scientifically-based investigation into the existence of ghosts and the afterlife, which is now available on all major VOD platforms, including Amazon and Vudu. The DVD is available at both Walmart.com and Amazon.com.
Ghosts and the Afterlife has been rated 94 out of 100 by Moviefone, 8.4 out of 10 by IMDB, 5 out of 5 stars on Movie Insider, and 5 out of 5 stars on iTunes.
