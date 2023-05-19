La Mancha Files Early Warning Report

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (formerly known as La Mancha Fund SCSp) (the Fund), announces today that La Mancha Resource Capital LLP (LMRC) has been authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 978592). Following such authorization and regulation, LMRC has been delegated the portfolio management of the Fund (the Delegation) and G10 Capital Limited (G10) has ceased to act as portfolio manager of the Fund.



LMRC was delegated the portfolio management of the Fund by NS Partners Europe S.A. (formerly known as Notz, Stucki Europe S.A.) (NS Partners), who was itself delegated investment management including voting and dispositive discretion over the Fund’s investments by La Mancha Capital Management GP S.à r.l. (the GP), the general partner of the Fund. LMRC will exercise control and direction of the Fund’s investments, including (i) the common shares held by La Mancha in SRG Mining Inc. (SRG), (ii) the ordinary shares held by La Mancha in Horizonte Minerals PLC (Horizonte), (iii) the common shares held by La Mancha in G Mining Ventures Corp. (GMIN) and (iv) the common shares held by La Mancha in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (Elemental).

As of the date hereof, La Mancha continues to own (i) 27,442,941 common shares in SRG, (ii) 62,297,182 ordinary shares in Horizonte, (iii) 111,879,265 common shares in GMIN, and (iv) 60,681,678 common shares in Elemental.

The shares in each of SRG, Horizonte, GMIN and Elemental are being held by La Mancha for investment purposes and in the future, La Mancha may, from time to time, increase or decrease its investments in each of SRG, Horizonte, GMIN and Elemental through market transactions, private arrangements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

The Fund is a Luxembourg-based deep value fund focused on investments in the precious metals and energy transition space. LMRC advises the Fund on strategic investments made in publicly listed and private exploration, royalty and mining companies with a global outlook. The Fund is a long-term minded investor, with a mandate to support mining companies to achieve sustained growth by providing long-term equity capital as well as operational and board level expertise, to further portfolio company performance and expansion.

LMRC’s head office is located at 161 Brompton Road, Second Floor, SW3 1QP London, England.

La Mancha’s head office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg.

SRG’s head office is located at 1320 boul. Graham, Suite/bureau 132, Mont-Royal, Québec, H3P 3C8.

Horizonte’s head office is located at Rex House, 4 – 12 Regent Street, London, England, SW1Y 4RG.

GMIN’s registered office is located at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1L3.

Elemental’s head office is located at 800 West Pender Street, Suite 1020, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

La Mancha will file early warning reports in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will be available under each of SRG’s, Horizonte’s, GMIN’s and Elemental’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting: Karim Nasr, Partner, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, karim.nasr@lamancha.com, +44.203.960.2020.