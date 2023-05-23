YES Promotes Chris Lane to Senior Vice President, Central Engineering
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Chris Lane has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Central Engineering.
Mr. Lane joined the company in August of 2020 as its Vice President of Engineering. This promotion recognizes his accomplishments in building a cohesive product engineering organization across a growing number of YES engineering centers worldwide. In his new role, he assumes global responsibility for new product definition, concept and feasibility assessment, automation, safety, systems engineering, and engineering standards.
“Chris is a true team player,” said Rezwan Lateef, president of YES. “We value his product vision and his skillful guidance in our concept and feasibility discussions with customers. In addition to building and nurturing the engineering group at our Fremont headquarters, Chris has worked diligently to unite our worldwide engineering resources through consistent systems, processes, and standards across all YES locations. The resulting powerhouse of global engineering creativity has already given rise to several innovative new products and capabilities under his leadership, and positions YES well for future product development.“
Before joining YES, Mr. Lane spent six years as Systems Engineering Vice President at Translarity. For the five years prior to that, he was Managing Director of Engineering Programs at Applied Materials. He also held engineering leadership positions at Solyndra and Intevac. Mr. Lane has a BS in Systems Engineering, an MBA in Finance, and an MS in Engineering Analytics, all from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He holds 28 patents.
About YES
Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company’s product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.
