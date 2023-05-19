Submit Release
Smithfield Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

RHODE ISLAND, May 19 - SMITHFIELD, RI – On Wednesday, Governor Dan McKee and Smithfield Town Manager Randy R. Rossi signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"If we are going to catch up with our neighboring states, we know there needs to be additional learning time outside of the school day. Our out-of-school learning time can be fun, engaging, and inspiring while also supporting academic skill development," said Governor McKee. "I thank our partners in Smithfield for their commitment to their community's students through the Learn365RI Municipal Compact."

"The Town of Smithfield is proud to support Governor McKee's Learn365RI initiative and is committed to creating learning opportunities both inside and outside of the traditional school setting for our students," said Smithfield Town Manager Randy R. Rossi.

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

Smithfield is the eighth community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time – joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, and Pawtucket.

