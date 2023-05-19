Cobalt® Introduces the New R35 Outboard, the Most Powerful of Its Large R-Series Runabouts

Part of the all-new R35 Series, the yacht-certified R35 Outboard complements its luxury and size with the power of up to three engines.

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its all-new R35 Outboard luxury runabout, available with up to three Yamaha or Mercury engines, to offer day boaters an even larger combination of style, comfort, premium amenities and outboard power. With its 35’ 4” LOA and 10’ 10” beam, the R35OB is designed to deliver a complete boating experience for family and friends with its roominess, luxury ride, handling, innovative features and effortless performance.



Available with such thoughtful touches as a side entry door, a premium Harman Kardon Audio system that is acoustically tuned to the boat, and a best-in-class SeaKeeper gyroscopic stabilizer, the R35OB’s elegantly sleek lines continue Cobalt’s legacy toward continuous contemporary design, with a deep cockpit and greater freeboard for a more spacious interior and larger bow and cockpit areas. Standard amenities include a Garmin glass cockpit with multiple touchscreen displays, ultra-fast USB-C charging stations, a wealth of storage space and cupholders, and a cabin with room for a queen-size bed as well as an entertainment center that incorporates a smart TV, music player and gaming console.

Other new options found on the R35OB are Cobalt’s patent pending AutoDeploy Galley, complete with sink, microwave and electric grill, which rises and opens from a solid bench seat at the touch of a button; a Helm Watch display that offers passengers access to charts and cabin controls on a dedicated Garmin screen; a built-in combination deep freezer/fridge with an adjustable temperature range from 0 to 50 degrees; and a FLIR compact thermal camera that provides an added level of safety and situational awareness. The innovative AutoDeploy Galley has already earned the company a 2023 top-product award from a major industry publication for its unique approach to utility and convenience.

“The largest and most capable outboard we’ve ever designed, the new R35OB not only impresses with its size, comfort, innovation and performance, but also with its ability to deliver all these attributes so effortlessly,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s President. “We’re proud to offer boaters one model that delivers so much luxury and so much value.”

Currently in production, the new R35 Outboard is available through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Contact: Kelle Pierce kellep@cobaltboats.com 1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757 800-835-0256 www.cobaltboats.com