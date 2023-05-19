Pre-Construction Sales Open for Artist Townhomes: An Exclusive Luxury Condominium Project in Hollywood, Florida
Offering high-end living coupled with a serene beach-town vibe, Artist Townhomes is set to redefine luxury and attract affluent investors
Artist Townhomes is more than just a property; it's a lifestyle statement. With its blend of luxury, and the laid-back charm of Hollywood, it presents an irresistible package for discerning buyers.”HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the commencement of pre-construction sales for 'Artist Townhomes,' an exclusive and luxurious condominium project situated in the heart of the serene beach town of Hollywood, Florida. This project offers a unique blend of architectural excellence, top-tier amenities, and a prime location that will provide its residents with an unparalleled living experience and significant potential for value appreciation.
— Josh Stein
The development is nestled between the attractive locales of Fort Lauderdale and Miami and is characterized by a laid-back Key West vibe that has been drawing an increasing number of residents from out-of-state. Hollywood is a town that offers the tranquility of seven miles of beaches along the Atlantic Ocean, seven golf courses, and around 60 parks, with a 2.5-mile boardwalk bustling with eateries.
"What sets Hollywood apart, and indeed, Artist Townhomes, is the town's relaxed ambiance. You're in the heart of a vibrant community, yet it feels like a peaceful retreat. And for those who want a bit more action, Miami and Fort Lauderdale are just a short drive away," added Josh Stein.
The Artist Townhomes project consists of eight luxury townhouses designed by a world-renowned architect. Each townhouse will feature 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, spread across 1,600 sq ft, which includes a garage. Additional features include outdoor spaces like balconies and backyards, top-of-the-line finishes such as Mia Cucina Italian cabinetry, quartz waterfall countertops, frameless glass enclosures in bathrooms, porcelain flooring, and electronic thermostats.
The development's location is another crucial selling point, as Stein points out. "Artist Townhomes is a stone's throw away from a plethora of amenities. It's just minutes away from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, I-95 interstate highway, the beautiful Hollywood Beach, boardwalk, and the Atlantic Ocean. The vibrant Artist Circle, famous for its bustling nightlife, restaurants, and artwork pavilion, is also within walking distance."
The project is scheduled for completion in the Fall of 2024. A unique feature that sets Artist Townhomes apart from other luxury developments is the provision for Airbnb rentals. This feature not only allows owners to monetize their investment but also contributes to the community's dynamism by attracting a diverse and vibrant mix of short-term residents.
Stein concludes, "Artist Townhomes represents a remarkable investment opportunity, offering both a luxurious lifestyle and significant potential for value appreciation. I firmly believe that there's nothing quite like this on the market right now."
Investors and buyers interested in the Artist Townhomes can secure their spot in this high-end community now. For more information about the project, or to schedule a consultation, please contact Josh Stein.
ABOUT ARTIST TOWNHOMES
Artist Townhomes is an exclusive luxury townhouse development in Hollywood, Florida. Offering a unique combination of architectural excellence, prime location, and potential for significant appreciation, Artist Townhomes is set to redefine luxury living in Hollywood.
