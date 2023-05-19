Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,135 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Statement on Passage of LB276

CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

Governor Pillen Statement on Passage of LB276

  

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in response to state senators passing LB276:

 

"We must come together to solve tough problems, and mental health and substance abuse are tough problems. This piece of legislation will help transform mental health and substance abuse services in Nebraska. The clinics created by this bill will integrate comprehensive physical and behavioral health services in a community-based setting while operating under a cost-based payment system. LB276 is a no-brainer." 

 

###

You just read:

Governor Pillen Statement on Passage of LB276

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more