Rad Web Hosting - RDP and VPS Reseller Program
Rad Web Hosting offers RDP and VPS reseller program for web hosting businesses to help them reach more customers and increase revenues without increasing costs.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a VPS and RDP Reseller Program, users can operate their own hosting company without investing in costly servers. Instead, simply start with one reseller account and resell server resources directly to clients while keeping any profits for themselves.
VPS servers' scalability makes them ideal for growing businesses that may experience sudden traffic spikes, as they can add or reduce server resources on demand. They're also perfect for testing out new software and services without negatively affecting production website users. With a VPS/RDP reseller package, they can manage and access their resource cluster through either its control panel, remote API access, or via WHMCS module.
Rad Web Hosting provides reliable and fast hosting solutions with unparalleled 24/7 support, such as shared, reseller, VPS and cloud servers as well as domain registration and management services to meet the needs of both small to mid-sized businesses as well as enterprise level companies that require dedicated servers.
Rad Web Hosting's 100% SSD KVM VPS or WordPress blog hosting solutions offer reliable web services with ultrafast network speeds and superior uptime, giving them peace of mind knowing that their business website is being well cared for.
Rad Web Hosting of Dallas, Texas are experts when it comes to web hosting, working closely with their customers to arrange, propose and deploy customized hosting products tailored specifically for individual requirements. Their commitment to their customer success means they go the extra mile in fulfilling promises; with services ranging from domain registration/management/cloud solutions as well as rapid customer support ticket responses available 24/7/365.
