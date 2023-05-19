Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business welcomes Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment as a Procurement Champion

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) joins Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) as they focus on Indigenous procurement through CCAB’s Supply Change™ program. Having MLSE join CCAB signifies a big step forward, as they are the first professional sports franchise in Canada to become a CCAB Aboriginal Procurement Champion. MLSE will participate in CCAB’s Supply Change™ program, joining 126 procurement champions to further Indigenous supplier development through CCAB’s network of over 1,200 Certified Aboriginal Businesses (CAB) nationally.



“As an organization, we continuously strive to diversify the partners, suppliers and businesses that we align with in an effort to deepen and amplify mutual commitments to creating equitable and inclusive access to all corners of our business,” said Teri Dennis-Davies, Chief People and Inclusion Officer at MLSE. “As a CCAB Procurement Champion, we look forward to providing fair opportunity and empowering CAB-certified businesses in our supply chain at MLSE.”

CCAB takes pride in the opportunities we provide to enable organizations to support Indigenous businesses, says president & CEO, Tabatha Bull.

“MLSE is setting the tone for how other sports organizations can do their part to advance Indigenous economic engagement by working with Indigenous businesses and suppliers,” says Bull. “Their commitment as a member will undoubtedly make a difference and we look forward to working alongside them.”

The Aboriginal Procurement Champion’s group is a key pillar of CCAB’s Indigenous procurement strategy and aims to develop the largest membership of corporations committed to Indigenous supplier diversity in Canada, through recognizing CCAB’s Certified Aboriginal Business (CAB) designation.

CAB designation assists organizations with identifying Aboriginal businesses to incorporate into their supply chains. The certification also provides organizations and communities with the assurance that Indigenous procurement opportunities are going to businesses that have been independently verified as at least 51% Aboriginal owned and controlled. Learn more about Supply Change™.

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.

