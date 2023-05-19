Pipeline AZ Surpasses 100,000 Career Explorers, Job Seekers and Student Users
Career exploration and professional development platform is central hub to connect job seekers with employment opportunities
Arizona is experiencing historic growth in a variety of new and exciting industries, such as advanced manufacturing, health technology, IT and cyber security.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline AZ, an Arizona career development and job skills exploration platform, is celebrating the milestone of surpassing 100,000 registered users. Pipeline AZ’s skills mapping technology has been able to connect statewide employers to job seekers looking to begin a new path, level-up in their existing careers, explore work or work-based learning opportunities, and discover new passions that change their career trajectory.
“Arizona is experiencing historic growth in a variety of new and exciting industries, such as advanced manufacturing, health technology, IT and cyber security,” said Mary Foote, CEO of Pipeline AZ. “We believe that we’ve seen so much activity on Pipeline AZ due to this growth and the fact that Pipeline AZ is helping so many Arizonans understand their potential for entering these industries.”
Pipeline AZ recently launched as an independent nonprofit organization after the Partnership for Economic Innovation successfully grew the platform. This allows the platform to continue to enact their mission of giving users a pathway to actualizing their education and career goals while also connecting Arizona employers to top talent. As a centralized connection point between Arizona’s employers and workforce, Pipeline AZ serves K-12 students, post-secondary students, return-to-work and transitioning workers, and specialized industry workforces.
To better serve the wide variety of users and Arizona’s growing industries, Pipeline AZ has leveraged is customizable platform to launch an array of industry hubs, community college solutions, and education initiatives over the last year. Pipeline AZ has produced central access points for information on different industry career opportunities, including IT/cyber security, healthcare, and travel/tourism, eliminating the need for multiple channels and sources. Pipeline AZ has also built white-labeled, career planning platforms that support Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Central Arizona, and Arizona Western Colleges.
"The significant user growth has enabled the Pipeline AZ platform to strengthen its foundation in the community and to expand our mission to help Arizonans of all ages find careers they’re passionate about," explained Katherine Pappas, Senior Vice President of Pipeline AZ. “No matter what stage job seekers are in their career exploration and growth journeys, the resources made available through the Pipeline AZ platform give them the opportunity to embark on their own path to a fulfilling career by utilizing the personalized skills assessment, job board, industry events and advanced skills mapping technology.”
Pipeline AZ has also partnered with various community organizations that have a shared mission of workforce development and career matching, such as Local First Arizona, The Arizona Technology Council, Pima Cycle Breaker Program, Valley of the Sun United Way, and Dress for Success. The platform’s tools and resources are currently available to all Arizona public K-12 students through My Future AZ, a partnership with the Arizona Department of Education, the Center for the Future of Arizona and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition.
In addition to working directly with job seekers, Pipeline AZ also works directly with employers. So far, Pipeline AZ has partnered with nearly 6,700 Arizona employers to assist with high-quality candidate matching, free job posting, and white-glove concierge case management service to assemble candidate pools with the skills needed to build their talent pipeline.
The work of Pipeline AZ is made possible in part by the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority and our community partners who are investing in the mission to help all Arizonans find a career pathway. To learn more as a job seeker, employer, partner or community supporter, visit: www.pipelineaz.com.
Pipeline AZ is a career development and exploration platform that creates pathways to in-demand careers by connecting the dots between industry and education. It uses skills mapping technology to help job seekers discover new paths or level up in their existing careers while also serving as a valuable recruiting tool for employers. Learn more at pipelineaz.com.
