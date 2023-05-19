Alterna Network: Empowering Innovation in a Secure and Efficient Blockchain Platform

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterna Network , a Layer-1 blockchain revolutionizing the industry, proudly announces its platform's launch, delivering unparalleled independence, security, speed, and cost-effectiveness for blockchain users worldwide. With a community-driven approach and a commitment to innovation, Alterna Network is set to reshape the landscape of cryptocurrency and blockchain applications.





Alterna Network operates independently as a Layer-1 blockchain, ensuring transaction finalization without relying on external networks. Once consensus is reached among its validators, transactions become valid and irreversible. This freedom from intermediaries empowers users to interact with the platform in diverse and unrestricted ways, fostering a truly decentralized ecosystem.

The platform has attracted a vibrant and enthusiastic community from various regions, actively engaging through social media platforms. The official Alterna Network website serves as a valuable resource, providing information and a link to the fastest-growing Telegram group. The community shares a strong belief in the importance of a blockchain platform that fosters innovation, making transactions and application development seamless.

Alterna Network stands out for its commitment to transparency and security. Every transaction processed on the network is visible to all users simultaneously, ensuring accountability and minimizing the likelihood of fraudulent activities. This transparent approach fosters trust within the network and enables easy tracking and verification of all transactions.

With a focus on lightning-fast transaction speeds, Alterna Network incorporates a layer-2 solution directly into its Layer-1 infrastructure. Collaborating with experienced blockchain experts, Alterna Network aims to achieve stability in transaction speeds. The platform aspires to surpass transaction throughput benchmarks set by Ethereum and Solana, targeting an impressive 3.5 million transactions per second (TPS), enabling swift and efficient blockchain interactions.

While striving for high transaction speeds, Alterna Network remains dedicated to maintaining stable and affordable gas fees for all users. Its competitive advantage lies in offering fast transactions at cost-effective prices. By prioritizing affordability, Alterna Network ensures that users can benefit from enhanced transaction speeds without incurring exorbitant fees.

To support ongoing innovations and the growth of the Alterna Network, the network encourages participation from a diverse pool of validators. Anyone can become a validator by holding or staking 0.1% of the total supply. This inclusive approach enables community members to actively shape the future of Alterna Network, fostering a decentralized and collaborative ecosystem.

Alterna Network, with its independent operation, high-security standards, lightning-fast transaction speeds, cost-effective gas fees, and community-driven initiatives, stands as a powerful Layer-1 blockchain empowering users and opening up opportunities for advancements in cryptocurrency and blockchain-based applications. With its dedicated community and commitment to excellence, Alterna Network is poised to make a lasting impact in the blockchain world.

For more information about Alterna Network, please visit https://alternanetwork.org



About Alterna Network

Alterna Network is a Layer-1 blockchain platform that operates independently, providing security, speed, and cost-effectiveness for users worldwide. With a strong emphasis on community-driven innovation, Alterna Network aims to revolutionize the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. For more information, visit https://alternanetwork.org .

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium | DEXTools | CoinMarketCap



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.





Jonathan Reichental support(at)alternanetwork.org