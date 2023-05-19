2023 Schuylkill Navy Series Gets Underway with the 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta Presented by Toyota

The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia is proud to announce its continued partnership with Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association as Presenting Sponsor of the 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta.

The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia is proud to announce its continued partnership with Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association as Presenting Sponsor of the 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta. The Regatta – which is Philadelphia’s largest sprint race