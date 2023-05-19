USGrants.org tracks over 166 funding programs and over $158 million in funding for Special Education Programs in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 166 funding programs totaling more than $158 million dollars allocated to Special Education programs, organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA): Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing and Individuals Who Are DeafBlind Program Assistance Listing Number 84.160D

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 072621 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $420,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals with Disabilities Program: Stepping-up Technology Implementation CFDA Number 84

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 062520 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $500,000

OSERS OSEP Personnel Development to Improve Services and Results for Children with Disabilities Personnel Preparation in Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Focus Area C CFDA Number 84.325K 3

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 102214 004

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $250,000

Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel CFDA Number 84.325D

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 041311 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $250,000

OSERS-OSEP: Personnel Development to Improve Services and Results for Children with Disabilities--Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel, Assistance Listing Number 84.325D

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 050823 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $750,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) State Personnel Development Grants (SPDG) Program CFDA Number 84.323

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052011 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,750,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Training and Information for Parents of Children with Disabilities Military Parent Technical Assistance Center CFDA Number 84.328R

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 032414 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $295,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA): American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services (AIVRS) CFDA Number 84.250N

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 030920 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) Parent Information and Training Program Technical Assistance for Parent Training and Information Centers CFDA Number 84.235G

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 071014 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $250,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Rehabilitation Services Administration Technical Assistance Center for Vocational Rehabilitation Program Evaluation and Quality Assurance CFDA Number 84.263B

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 081115 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $500,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Vocational Rehabilitation Services Projects for American Indians With Disabilities CFDA Number 84.250G

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061610 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $450,000

Institute of Education Sciences (IES) Special Education Research Program CFDA Number 84.324A 1

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 030311 006

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel CFDA Number 84.325D

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 011014 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) Braille Training Program CFDA Number 84.235E

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 041514 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $110,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Advanced Rehabilitation Research Training (ARRT) Program Community Living and Participation CFDA Number 84.133P 1

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061113 007

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $150,000

OSERS-OSEP: Interdisciplinary Preparation in Special Education Early Intervention and Related Services for Personnel Serving Children with Disabilities who have High-Intensity Needs, CFDA Number 84.325K: Focus Area A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052419 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $250,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) State Personnel Development Grants (SPDG) Program CFDA Number 84.323A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020316 001

Agency: ED

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA): Rehabilitation Training: Disability Innovation Fund: Career Advancement Initiative Model Demonstration Project Assistance Listing Number 84

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 010721 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $18,333,333

OSERS: OSEP: Absolute Priority 2 Focus B (School Age) Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Personnel Attending Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), including HBCUs, HSIs, TCUs, and AAPISIs, ALN 84.325K-5

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020422 005

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $250,000

Institute of Education Sciences (IES): Special Education Research CFDA Number 84.324A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 030816 007

Agency: ED

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Promoting the Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income (PROMISE) CFDA Number 84.418P

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052113 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $50,000,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Assistive Technology Alternative Financing Program CFDA Number 84.224D

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 080812 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $993,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Early Childhood Personnel Center CFDA Number 84.325B

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061812 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,200,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Centers for Independent Living (CIL) Training and Technical Assistance CFDA Number 84.132B

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 040412 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,444,165

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Centers for Independent Living Program Training and Technical Assistance (ARRA Program) CFDA Number 84.400B

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061610 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,325,303

The Small Business Administrator manages grants for businesses: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/special-education-programs

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

