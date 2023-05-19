USGrants.org tracks over 166 funding programs and over $158 million in funding for Special Education Programs in the US
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 166 funding programs totaling more than $158 million dollars allocated to Special Education programs, organizations and facilities in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA): Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing and Individuals Who Are DeafBlind Program Assistance Listing Number 84.160D
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 072621 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $420,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals with Disabilities Program: Stepping-up Technology Implementation CFDA Number 84
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 062520 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $500,000
OSERS OSEP Personnel Development to Improve Services and Results for Children with Disabilities Personnel Preparation in Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Focus Area C CFDA Number 84.325K 3
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 102214 004
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $250,000
Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel CFDA Number 84.325D
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 041311 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $250,000
OSERS-OSEP: Personnel Development to Improve Services and Results for Children with Disabilities--Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel, Assistance Listing Number 84.325D
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 050823 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $750,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) State Personnel Development Grants (SPDG) Program CFDA Number 84.323
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052011 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $1,750,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Training and Information for Parents of Children with Disabilities Military Parent Technical Assistance Center CFDA Number 84.328R
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 032414 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $295,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA): American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services (AIVRS) CFDA Number 84.250N
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 030920 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) Parent Information and Training Program Technical Assistance for Parent Training and Information Centers CFDA Number 84.235G
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 071014 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $250,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Rehabilitation Services Administration Technical Assistance Center for Vocational Rehabilitation Program Evaluation and Quality Assurance CFDA Number 84.263B
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 081115 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $500,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Vocational Rehabilitation Services Projects for American Indians With Disabilities CFDA Number 84.250G
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061610 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $450,000
Institute of Education Sciences (IES) Special Education Research Program CFDA Number 84.324A 1
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 030311 006
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel CFDA Number 84.325D
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 011014 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) Braille Training Program CFDA Number 84.235E
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 041514 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $110,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Advanced Rehabilitation Research Training (ARRT) Program Community Living and Participation CFDA Number 84.133P 1
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061113 007
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $150,000
OSERS-OSEP: Interdisciplinary Preparation in Special Education Early Intervention and Related Services for Personnel Serving Children with Disabilities who have High-Intensity Needs, CFDA Number 84.325K: Focus Area A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052419 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $250,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) State Personnel Development Grants (SPDG) Program CFDA Number 84.323A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020316 001
Agency: ED
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA): Rehabilitation Training: Disability Innovation Fund: Career Advancement Initiative Model Demonstration Project Assistance Listing Number 84
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 010721 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $18,333,333
OSERS: OSEP: Absolute Priority 2 Focus B (School Age) Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Personnel Attending Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), including HBCUs, HSIs, TCUs, and AAPISIs, ALN 84.325K-5
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020422 005
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $250,000
Institute of Education Sciences (IES): Special Education Research CFDA Number 84.324A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 030816 007
Agency: ED
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Promoting the Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income (PROMISE) CFDA Number 84.418P
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052113 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $50,000,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Assistive Technology Alternative Financing Program CFDA Number 84.224D
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 080812 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $993,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Early Childhood Personnel Center CFDA Number 84.325B
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061812 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $1,200,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Centers for Independent Living (CIL) Training and Technical Assistance CFDA Number 84.132B
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 040412 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $1,444,165
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Centers for Independent Living Program Training and Technical Assistance (ARRA Program) CFDA Number 84.400B
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061610 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $1,325,303
The Small Business Administrator manages grants for businesses: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/special-education-programs
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
