H&R Block Named a Champion of Business in Kansas City

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) was one of 15 businesses recognized as a Champion of Business by the Kansas City Business Journal. This award is presented to metro-area businesses that are setting the gold standard for financial performance, innovation, and community involvement.

“As a global company that proudly calls Kansas City home, we are honored to be recognized as a Champion of Business,” said Jeff Jones, President and CEO of H&R Block. “Every year we help more than 21 million Americans, and they count on us for our digital innovation, and human expertise and care, which is powered by our Connected Culture. Congratulations to our franchisees, tax pros, and associates who work hard every day to deliver our Purpose – to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.”

The company has been on a transformation journey, Block Horizons 2025, to improve American’s tax experience, help the spirit of entrepreneurship thrive, and help people be better with money. Every year it supports more than 2 million small business owners with tax preparation, and just over a year ago launched Spruce, a mobile banking app built by H&R Block.1

In addition to its business transformation, H&R Block has committed to serving 1 million volunteer hours by 2025 through its community impact program, Make Every Block Better. This program also focuses on giving back in Greater Kansas City, as demonstrated by the recent $10 million commitment to the South Loop Link project in partnership with the H&R Block Foundation, and Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation.

“We were founded on Main Street in Kansas City in 1955 and have been on Main Street ever since,” said Jones. “While we have more than 10,000 offices and are located in every Congressional district in the United States, we are proud of our Kansas City roots.”

In addition to the Champions of Business award, H&R Block was recently named to Fortune’s list of America’s Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity. And, earlier this year, the company was honored by Bankrate and NerdWallet for Best Tax Software Overall and Most Popular Tax Software for Simple Returns, respectively.2

1Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Spruce℠ Spending and Savings Accounts established at, and debit card issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard®. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

2© 2023 NerdWallet, Inc. All Rights Reserved. H&R Block Free Online, NerdWallet’s 2023 winner for Best Online Tax Software for Simple Returns. © 2023 Bankrate, LLC. A Red Ventures company. All Rights Reserved. H&R Block, Bankrate’s 2023 winner for Best Overall Online Tax Filing Software.

